GREEN BAY—Janet “Jan” Lorraine Naumann, beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, teacher, friend, and neighbor passed away peacefully at the age of 81, on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Woodside Manor in Green Bay, WI. Janet was born January 4, 1942 in Eau Galle, WI, daughter of the late Raymond and Virginia (Delong) Hofacker. She grew up on a small family farm just outside of Durand, WI with her two sisters Jean and Carol. She was a feisty young woman, often playing in the fields with her many farm cats. Janet was one of the founding charter members of the Missouri Valley 4-H Club in 1952 and graduated from Durand High School in 1959.

Janet went on to study at the University of Wisconsin–Eau Claire, where she graduated in 1963 with a degree in Elementary Education. She took her first teaching job in Mequon, WI, where she started teaching 2nd graders at Range Line School, transferring to Donges Bay School in 1966. While teaching in Mequon, Janet lived in the city of Milwaukee. It is here she met her future husband, Donald Naumann, just before his enlistment in the Army.

Janet and Donald courted throughout his time in the military, and upon his return from service, the couple married on April 16, 1966, a marriage which lasted 55 years.

When the couple relocated to Green Bay, WI, Janet took a teaching position for 2nd grade at Pioneer School in Ashwaubenon. The couple built a modest home near the school, and in 1973 became parents to their only son, Christopher.

In 1977 Janet transferred to Valley View Elementary School where she remained the rest of her career. She was a passionate and beloved educator, teaching over 600 children in her tenure. In 1992, Janet was nominated for an Ashwaubenon Teacher Recognition Award.

Janet enjoyed walking and visiting with friends and neighbors. She designed and helped build her dream “retirement” home with Donald and took great pride in maintaining its lush flower beds.

She enjoyed mother nature and adopted a family puppy “Cuddles” in retirement. She also bonded with the neighborhood wildlife, feeding birds, deer, and many critters. She affectionately named one of them “Sammy the Squirrel”.

Janet had an infectious laugh. Often with her sisters, they would enjoy long laughing fits about the silliest of topics. Her sense of humor carried into everything she did. She also was a very generous person, offering countless hours of knitting and crocheting beautiful gifts and producing hats and mittens for children in need.

Several years into retirement, she began to experience ongoing health challenges that carried throughout her sunset years. From a chronic pain condition, to a heart valve replacement surgery and breast cancer, through it all she managed a smile and toughed it out. Always asking if “we were having fun yet?”

Janet is preceded in death by a sibling, (Carol); and her husband, Donald. She is survived by a sister, Jean); her son, Christopher Naumann (Melissa Bowman, Isaac and Evan Bowman); and many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at Lyndahl Funeral Home, 1350 Lombardi Ave. Visitation will be between 12:00 noon and 2:00 p.m. with a brief memorial service to begin at 2:00 p.m. The service will be available online for friends and family who cannot travel. Additional expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared on his tribute page at www.lyndahl.com.