Janet "Janice" (Fillner) Ferguson/McCann

LA CROSSE — Janet J. McCann, 92, of La Crosse, Wis., passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022, in her home surrounded by her family. She was born on October 21, 1929, in La Crosse to Arthur and Grace (Webb) Fillner.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 130 Losey Blvd. S., La Crosse. Fr. Billy Dodge will officiate. Burial will follow in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the church on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.