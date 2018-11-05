Janet Kessler

Janet Rae Kessler, 87, of La Crosse passed away peacefully at her home Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, surrounded by family.
She was born Jan. 14, 1931, in North Bend, Wis., to Allen “Bud” and Martha (Clark) Emerson. She was united in marriage to Edward James Kessler Oct. 18, 1958, at Trinity Lutheran Church in La Crosse. She was a proud graduate of Logan High School class of 1948. She held numerous jobs throughout the years, but working at Markings IGA and managing the Burlington Credit Union were her most memorable. She also stayed busy volunteering at the Salvation Army and Trinity Lutheran Church in recent years. She enjoyed playing cards, going on gambling trips and watching the Green Bay Packers. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be deeply missed.
Jan is survived by her children, Tracey (John) Kennedy of French Island, Susan (Stewart) Higdon of West Salem and Marilyn (Doug) Semlar of La Crosse; her grandchildren, Adam (Jessica) Kennedy, Katie (Don) Ferguson, Ashley (Jeremy) Foreman, Samantha (Marc Luethe) Higdon, Ericka and Mackenzie Higdon, Geri Semlar, John Semlar and Cassandra and Amber Davis; and many great-grandchildren; two brother, Russell (Jeanne) Emerson of Casper, Wyo., and Roger (Donna) Emerson of Madison, Wis.; and one sister, Delores Koch of La Crescent, Minn.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one brother, John Louis; and two sons, Scott and Tom.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 9, at North Presbyterian Church, 1327 N. Salem Road, La Crosse. Pastor Scott Skogen will officiate. Friends may visit with the family from 9 a.m. until time of services Friday at the church.
The Dickinson Family Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Information and online condolences may be given to the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.