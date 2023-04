Janet L. McCoy, age 85, of Winona, passed away on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at her home.

Visitation will be held at Pleasant Valley Church, 1363 Homer Road in Winona, on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, from 10 a.m. until services at 11:30 a.m. Family burial at Woodlawn Cemetery.

Online condolences and a complete obituary are available at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.

Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.