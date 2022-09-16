TOMAH—Janet Lyn Ladron, age 65, of Tomah, WI, passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at her home in Tomah. She was born on July 26, 1957 to Wallace “Babe” and Georgia (Slosser) Ladron. Janet served proudly in the United States Navy and was a 1975 graduate of Tomah High School. She graduated from UW-Madison, and went on to be a Physicians Assistant for many years and later also worked for Cardinal Glass in Tomah.

She is survived by her brothers and sisters: Bruce Ladron, Jean Wanta, Sharon (Jim) Gerke, Jane (Dan) Rezin, Dale Ladron, and Dean Ladron; nephews and nieces: Aaron (Marcie) Ingham, Stacy (Cody) Helmer, Megan (Will Secrest) Wanta, Lindsey Wanta, Emily Wanta, Alex (Samantha) Gerke, Greg (Holly) Gerke, Tyson (Elizabeth) Smith, Tonya Smith, Guy Ladron, Allie Ladron, Casey (Courtney) Ladron, Gina Ladron-Anderson, and Kati Ladron; great nephews and nieces: Mallory, Kellen, Ayla, Kason and Kannon Ingham, Montana, and Bridger Helmer, Andrew Verhovec III, Madison, Emily, and Lily Secrest, Rachelynn Nunley, Kiera Washington, Jada Smith, Logan Smith, Brady Fulcer, Miles Gerke, Louis Gerke, Levi Swenson, Jace Ladron, and Olivia Ladron.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents, Wallace “Babe” and Georgia; sisters: Linda Ingham and Charlene Ladron; brothers-in-law: Donald James Smith Jr., and Brian Wanta; along with many aunts, uncles, and other relatives.

Mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Queen of the Apostles Parish in Tomah. Father Matthew Bowe will officiate. Burial will follow in the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Tomah. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass, with a Rosary beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the church. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.