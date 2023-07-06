CHIPPEWA FALLS — Janet M. (LaGesse) Bowe, 87, of Chippewa Falls died peacefully surrounded by family, on Monday, July 3, 2023.

She was born June 24, 1936, in Bloomer, Wisconsin, to Edward and Elsie (Whitesell) LaGesse.

On June 16, 1956, she married Richard (Dick) Bowe at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls, and they enjoyed 49 years together until his passing in 2005. Janet was initially a full-time farm wife, proudly raising their six children. She worked as cook at Notre Dame from 1971-1980 and then worked for her son and daughter-in-law at T-BO Studio from 1990-2000.

She enjoyed traveling with Dick, making it to 49 of the 50 states, camping in Arizona, going to the cabin and staying active within the community. Notre Dame Catholic Women’s Club, PCCW, St. Monica’s Circle, 4-H and volunteering as a poll worker were a few of her involvements. She also kept busy baking, playing cards, dancing, singing, gambling and spending time with family, her best friend Beverly Wild and others. Her humor was always appreciated and her favorite sayings were, “Sleep tight don’t let the bedbugs bite,” and “Variety is the spice of life.”

Janet is survived by her children, Terry (Carolyn) Bowe, Rick (Judi) Bowe, Allen (Julie) Bowe, Joe Bowe (FiancE Karla), Mary Kay Bowe, and Cindy (Tim) Facklam, all of Chippewa Falls; grandchildren, Tate Bowe, Trisha Schmidt, Andrea (Mike) Nelson, Amber (Nick) Ferguson, Ben Bowe, Jacob Bowe, Jade Bowe (Chris Bridges), Josh Bowe, Vanessa (Arlen Beaudette) Helland, Mary Beth Hamm, Laurie (Jon) Freid-Wollman, Holli Freid, Ryan (Ali) Facklam, and Eric (Hailey) Facklam; 10 great-grandchildren; siblings, Charlotte Kern and Jesse (Sharon) LaGesse; and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by Dick; her parents; brothers, Clyde, Wally, Gerald, Edward Jr., and Jim LaGesse; sisters, Darlene Stolt and Kathryn LaGesse.

Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 10, at Notre Dame Catholic Church, Chippewa Falls, with Fr. Burish officiating. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 9, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls, and also one hour prior to the service at church.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is serving the family.

Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Chippewa Manor for taking care of our mom these last few months; she was a little sassy, and the staff made her feel at home. A thank you to Dr. Mary Landwehr for the great care and comfort she gave mom.

Mom was the “Spice of Life,” and she liked plenty of seasonings! We will miss her infectious laugh and smile.