LA CROSSE—Janet M. (Wehrle) Beffa, 71, of La Crosse, passed away May 14, 2023, at Bluffview Memory Care in Holmen.

A memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m., on Monday, May 22, 2023, at Fredrickson Funeral Home, 4239 Mormon Coulee Rd., La Crosse. A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m., until the time of service, Monday, at the funeral home.