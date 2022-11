Janet Marie (Tschudy) Sisul was born July 8, 1962, and passed away November 17, 2022. Visitation at 10:00 a.m. with service at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 26, 2022, at First Congregational UCC, 420 Wilson Avenue, Menomonie, WI 54751. Please visit www.maplecrestfuneralhome.com for a complete obituary.