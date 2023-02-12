Janet Mary Mrachek, age 90, died peacefully with family at her side, on Friday, February 3, 2023, in Minneapolis. Janet (Lukaszewski) was born May 5, 1932 in Winona to Emeric and Emelia (Wnuk) Lukaszewski. She married Kenneth Mrachek on June 13, 1953. Janet initially worked as a cosmetologist in Minneapolis. She and Ken eventually moved to Winnebago, Minn., where they ran a restaurant together. They were blessed with four children, Kathy, Gary, Linda and Ann.

Janet enjoyed crocheting and playing bingo with the “Faribault Senior Living” family. Her, and Ken’s, cooking and baking skills will be long remembered by the family. Janet’s holiday baking made you feel special. She shared many recipes with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. These will be gratefully enjoyed for years to come.

Janet is survived by her children, Gary Mrachek (Sherie) and Ann Shultz (Jim); Grandchildren Kim (Luke) Fast, Greg Ahl, Adam (Lisa) Mrachek, Ryan (Terra) Mrachek and Ben (Lauren) Mrachek, Jason (Melissa) Engelby, Britny (Guy) Zastrow, Marissa (Michael) Pietron and Ashley (Aric) Hallet, and 18 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her daughters Linda, and Kathy, sisters Emerine and Querine, and husband Ken.

The family wishes to thank Faribault Senior Living in Faribault, Minn., and Walker Methodist Health Center in Minneapolis, Minn., for providing Janet with excellent care. Private family services will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, on a later date. She will be laid to rest with her husband of 32 years.