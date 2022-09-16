CHIPPEWA FALLS -Janet R. Goettl, 84, of Chippewa Falls, Village of Lake Hallie, died Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at Lake Hallie Memory Care under the care of St. Croix Hospice.

Janet was born July 16, 1938 in the Town of Woodmohr the daughter of Joseph and Loretta (Amort) Rothbauer.

Janet went to Tilden Grade School where she graduated in 1952 and then attended Bloomer High School and graduated in 1956.

On October 5, 1957, Janet married Robert C. Goettl at St. Peter’s Church in Tilden. She worked for Chippewa County Health Care Center, Heyde Health and Lakeside Nursing and Rehab. She retired after 27 years.

Janet loved to sew, crafts, cards, camping, fishing, and her grandkids.

Janet is survived by three sons: Clyde “Bub” (Pam) and Mark “Weiner” (Tracey) both of Chippewa Fall and Randy (Mary) Goettl of Cadott; five grandchildren: Jamie (Jake) Maas, Levon (Samantha) Goettl, Krista (Ron) Felix, Lee (Amanda) Goettl, and Jake Goettl; nine great-grandchildren: Milo and Brecken Maas, Brynn, Taylor and Aria Goettl, Sydney, Abbey, Sawyer, and Brystal Felix; one great-great-granddaughter, Amber; and three brothers: Eugene Rothbauer of GA, David (Jean) Rothbauer of Chippewa Falls, and Norbert (Karla) Rothbauer of Bloomer.

Janet was preceded in death by her husband, Robert on May 21, 2020; her parents; brother, Joe, Jr.; and two sisters, Henrietta Deinhamer and Florine Beaudette.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. Inurnment will be in Hope Mausoleum in Chippewa Falls.

Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.