VIROQUA — Janet Schipper, age 92, of Viroqua, passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services. Janet will be laid to rest at the Viroqua Cemetery. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.