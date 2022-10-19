VIROQUA—Janet Sordahl Schipper of Viroqua passed away October 6th, 2022, at the age of 92. She often voiced she was grateful to have lived a long and happy life.

Janet was born at the family farm on Asbury Ridge, rural Viroqua, to Albon and Verl (DeGarmo) Sordahl (Sherry) on April 10, 1930. She attended the Asbury Ridge School and in later life helped organize school reunions.

On September 14, 1952, she married James R. Schipper at the Methodist Church parsonage in Viroqua. The couple had three children; Janet K., Karl James, and Joseph Edward.

Janet was a leader in both Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts and was also a Sunday School teacher. She completed her education at what was then La Crosse State College, earning a degree in elementary education in 1968. She then taught sixth grade at the Liberty Pole Center for three years.

Janet was active in the Viroqua United Methodist Church, where one of her favorite roles was that of Sunday School superintendent. However, her passion was for Republican politics. She was the first woman to serve as Vernon County Republican Party chairman. She also served two non-consecutive terms as Third District chair, and a term as vice chair of the state party, eventually moving to Madison for a time to serve as the first female executive director of the Wisconsin Republican Party. After returning to Viroqua, she remained active in candidate recruitment and fundraising.

Janet was also a community booster, and was involved in the Viroqua Main Street Project, and the Vernon County Historical Society. She also worked as a fundraising consultant to the Vernon Memorial Hospital Foundation, and she was the first female chair of the Viroqua Police and Fire Commission.

Janet realized her greatest role when she became a grandmother to her three precious grandchildren.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents; her in-laws, Edward and Irene Schipper; her husband; and her son, Joseph.

Survivors include her daughter, K. (Emerson) Schwartzkopf, Palm Springs, CA; son, Karl (Jody Pritzl), Denver; her daughter-in-law, Pam Schipper, Viroqua; her three grandchildren: James, Hayley and Rebecca Schipper, all of Viroqua; and several cousins.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Vernon County Historical Society or Vernon Memorial Hospital Foundation.

A funeral service was held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua. Visitation was held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services. A reception was held at the funeral home following the service. Burial was at the Viroqua Cemetery. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.