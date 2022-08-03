PRAIRIE FARM — Janice Ann Holten, age 89, of Prairie Farm, Wisconsin, passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022, at Pioneer Health & Rehabilitation in Prairie Farm. She was born April 23, 1933, to Malcolm and Anita Isabelle (Johnson) Moen in Barron, Wisconsin.

Janice was baptized June 29, 1933 at Hay River Lutheran Church. She was confirmed Jan. 12, 1947, at West Acres Lutheran Church and confirmed at West Akers Lutheran Church on Jan. 12, 1947.

She attended school at Prairie Farm and graduated as the class salutatorian in 1951. Janice went on to attend and graduate twice from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, with a three-year degree in 1954 and then again in 1964, earning her bachelor’s degree.

She taught school for one year at Spring Valley before her marriage on June 11, 1955, to Orville H. Holten at United Lutheran Church in Prairie Farm. She continued to teach for another year after marriage, and the couple lived in Beaver Bay, Minnesota, for 1½ years until returning back to Prairie Farm and taking over the farm. Janice began teaching for the Boyceville School District in 1964 and retired after 33 years of teaching in 1995.

Janice enjoyed many hobbies. She loved singing and sang with the Sweet Adelines and the Something Else Quartet. She enjoyed choir, duets with Elsie Krause and solos, too. She was on the Long Range Planning Commission for Prairie Farm Township and did tutoring for Prairie Farm Schools. She was a member of United Lutheran Church in Prairie Farm, where she has served as president of Golden Rule Circle and volunteered for many church activities. Janice also loved sports. She played softball in her younger years and was a good skier, even doing jumping at one time. She also enjoyed roller-skating and ice skating. In later years she really enjoyed watching Wisconsin sports, including the Milwaukee Brewers, the Green Bay Packers and UW football and basketball. She loved to go dancing and would go twice a week when she got older.

Janice was preceded in death by her husband; parents; daughter-in-law, Kathy; and brother, Royce Moen. She is survived by her sons: Brian of Dallas, Wisconsin, Brett (Janet) of Shell Lake, Wisconsin, and Blaine of Altoona, Wisconsin; grandchildren: Tyler (April), Matthew, Aaron (Monica), Eric (Kitty), Justin, Logan (Molly), Jonathon and Maxine Holten; great-grandchildren: Shawn, Cadence, Kendyoll, Myles, Paityn, Jordy, Emerlie, Teddy and Jefferson Holten; as well as many other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 29, 2022, at United Lutheran Church in Prairie Farm with Reverend Sara Feld officiating and interment to follow at Sunset Cemetery in the Town of Prairie Farm. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 28, 2022, at the Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home in Dallas and also for the hour prior to services at the church on Friday. Arrangements are with Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Cameron & Dallas.