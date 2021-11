Janice Ann Miller, 89, of La Crosse, passed away peacefully on November 14, 2021 at Eagle Crest South in La Crosse. A Celebration of Life will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska, WI 54650. A full obituary will be posted at www.couleecremation.com.