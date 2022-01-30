LA CRESCENT, MN — Janice E. Berg, 86, of La Crescent, MN, passed away at home with family, after a long and very courageous battle with cancer on Jan. 24, 2022. She was born in DeSmet, SD, on Jan. 17, 1936, to Russell and Gladys Smith. She attended high school at Augustana Academy in Canton, SD, and attended business college in Grand Forks, ND. She worked as a secretary at the University of North Dakota, where she met Philip Berg, a graduate student at UND. They married 2 years later on December 28, 1957. The couple had 3 children, and as Philip earned his Doctorate degree at the University of Nebraska, Lincoln, they moved frequently for school/work purposes, and finally “put down roots” in La Crescent, MN, in 1972. As long-time active members of Prince of Peace Lutheran church, Janice and Philip volunteered for the food shelf and meals on wheels, serving God in many ways. Janice was also involved in quilting, choir, bible study/”circle” etc. for many years. Janice began working as a secretary at Bethany on Cass Retirement Center in La Crosse and later became the director of the facility, retiring after 21 yrs. in 1998. She and her husband loved traveling and enjoyed many camping vacations with the children and later took several trips to Europe.