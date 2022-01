Janice E. Berg, 86, of La Crescent, passed away at home on Monday, January 24, 2022. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 10:30 AM at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, La Crescent. Friends may call at the church on Saturday from 9:30 AM until the time of services. A complete obituary will be announced by the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crescent.