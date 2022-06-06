EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — Janice E. Klaus, 91, of Eau Claire, Wis., passed away on Thursday June 2, 2022.

Janice was born in La Crosse, Wis., on February 13, 1931, to Fred and Louella Blank. She married William Klaus Sr. on July 29, 1950.

She was the kindest, caring, fun loving, mom, grandma, great-grandma and aunt.

She was preceded in death by husband William, her parents and three brothers.

She is survived by her son, William Jr. (Joann); daughters: Susan Guanella (Joel) and Patti Hanson (Larry); grandchildren: Amy Klaus, Jill Garrison (Mark), William Klaus (Erin), Matt Hanson (Noelle) and Josh Hanson (Mandi); 10 great-grandchildren, who were the apple of her eye: Joey and Jayse Garrison, Mara and Evie Klaus, Jason, Dani, Lilly, Nora, Emma and Anna Hanson; three sisters and two brothers; and all her beloved exchange students and her best friend, Missy Kitty.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Spirit Lutheran Church, 1310 Main St., Eau Claire, WI 54701. Pastor Jim Ahlquist will be officiating. A gathering with snacks and coffee will take place immediately following the service in the church basement. Burial will take place on Thursday, at 2:00 p.m. at Mormon Coulee Memorial Park, N1137 Bloomer Mill Rd., La Crosse, WI 54601. A visitation will take place, on Thursday, at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, the family will be donating memorials to some of Janice’s favorite charities.

Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701, is assisting the family with the arrangements.