VIROQUA—Janice Elaine (Dahl) Olson, age 77, of Viroqua, passed away on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Vernon Memorial Hospital. Janice was born on July 10, 1945, in Viroqua to Lee and Tillie Dahl. Growing up in the Bud area, she helped farm and work in the tobacco fields. On March 16, 1963, Janice married Gale Olson and had their reception at Zion Lutheran Church. Following their marriage, she and Gale moved to Janesville. In 1969, Gale and Janice moved back to Viroqua. Janice was very loving and family oriented. She loved music and enjoyed singing and playing the accordion. She will be sadly missed.

Survivors include four sons: Ricky (Dawn) Olson, David (Wendy) McKittrick) Olson, Terry (Sheila) Olson, and Mark (Amy) Olson; six grandchildren: Ryan Olson, Megan Olson, Ashlee Olson, Kristen, Kali, and Katrina Olson; brother, Odean (Lois) Dahl; special niece, Joyce Krause; sisters-in-law: Marlene Dahl, Carol Dahl, Linda Fish, and Nancy Fish; brothers-in-law: Howard (Mary Meiners) Olson, Jerald Olson, Loren Olson, and Edward Nash; several nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.

Janice was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; sisters: Beatrice (Bryce) Tollackson and Frances (Jack) Hanson; brothers: Vernon, Lester (Louise), Arden, Wencel, infant Kenneth, and Wayne Dahl; and infant grandson, Adam Lee Olson; sisters-in-law: JoAnn Nash and Gloria Olson; and brother-in-law, Maynard Olson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are appreciated.

A Funeral Service was held at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua. Visitation was held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Janice was laid to rest at Liberty Pole Cemetery. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.

Janice’s family would like to thank the staff members of Vernon Memorial Hospital, Pastor Mark Phillips, and the Viroqua EMT’s.