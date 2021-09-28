God called Janice Elaine Tschan (Knudtson) 67, home to be with Jesus on September 23, 2021. She died at home, surrounded by her loved ones. Memorial services will be at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday September 29, 2021 at First Presbyterian church of Bangor.

A visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service, Wednesday at the church. A celebration of life will be held at Krome’s Bar, in West Salem after service.

Jandt-Fredrickson funeral homes and crematory is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family sincerely requests memorials.

Online condolences and complete obituary may be found at www.jandtfredrickson.com.