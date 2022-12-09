 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TOMAH - Janice F. Lobe, 87 of Tomah passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Our Town Tomah Assisted Living Facility. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, December 12, 2022, 11:00 AM at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau Street, Tomah. Burial will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Tomah. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Monday at the funeral home from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Online condolences can be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com Memorial can be given to Hospice Touch and Queen of the Apostles Parish in Janice's memory.

