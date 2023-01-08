BANGOR — Janice J. Lash, 91, of Bangor, passed away Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at La Crescent Health Services, La Crescent, Minnesota.

She was born Nov. 1, 1931, in Leon, Wisconsin, to Rollen and Dorothy (McClintock) Jones. Janice married William Miller, and together they were blessed with three children. They lived on a farm in rural Bangor. He preceded her in death, as a result of a farming accident, in April of 1964. Janice and the children then moved into Bangor. She married Vilas Lash in 1968, and he preceded her in death in November of 2020.

She was a lifetime member of St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church in Bangor, where she was active with the Ladies Aid and LWMS. Janice was a proud member of the Bangor and West Salem Historical Societies. Her pride and joy was running Jan's Antiques, out of her home, in Bangor.

Survivors include her three sons: Mark C. (Julie A.), David W. (Julie K.) and Michael R.; two grandchildren: Annie (Kris) Crosby and Bradley (Dani) Miller; great-grandchildren: Kristopher, Aiden, and Kayson Crosby, and Remlee, Briggs, and Pucket Miller; sister, Mary Lou Pfaff; brother, Bill Jones; sister-in-law, Elberta Hemker; brothers-in-law: Herbert Miller and Harlan (Barb) Lash; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

In addition to her first and second husbands, Janice was preceded in death by her parents; sisters: Patricia (Leo) Stetzer and Carol Rae (Reuben) Storandt; brother, James (Donna) Jones; sisters-in-law: Bonnie Miller, Jean Jones, Audrey (Ronald) Baumbach, and Winifred (Junior) Huber; and brothers-in-law: Edwin Hemker and Duane Pfaff.

A Christian funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church, in Bangor. Rev. Brock Groth will officiate. Burial will follow in Burns Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m., until the time of service Thursday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church or Sunshine on the Trail, both of Bangor.

Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Bangor Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.