FRENCH ISLAND—Janice “Jan” R. Crooks, 82, of French Island, WI, left for her heavenly home, on Sunday, October 2, 2022, in her home surrounded by family. She was born in Quincy, IL, on July 12, 1940, to Oliver and Ruth (Scheiter) Holt. She graduated high school from Quincy Senior High in 1958. She married Kenneth Bell, and they later divorced. At her 20th class reunion, she reconnected with Bob Crooks. They married shortly after, and anticipated celebrating their 44th anniversary.

Jan loved gardening and became a master gardener. She held multiple bible classes for all ages. She was an advocate for French Island’s independence from La Crosse. She worked for the Holmen School District as an assistant librarian and an audio visual director, La Crosse County Register of Deeds, and was employee of the month multiple times at the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. She loved playing tennis, riding her bike and being with her grandchildren. She was an excellent cook, especially her apple pies. In 2003, 2005, and 2006, Jan and Bob traveled to Ireland, England, Scotland, and Wales.

She is survived by her husband, Bob Crooks; three daughters: Jammie Meyer, Kellie Weimer (Scott Weimer) Wendie Witzke (Todd Witzke), one step-daughter, Mellissa (Crooks) Cootway; grandchildren: Sarah Zanger (Dwayne Zanger), Jenna Crabtree (Josh Crabtree),Caleb, Jacob, Anna, Lydia, Ezekiel, Kilee, Aleeya, Kendall; great-grandchildren: Ryely, Keelan, Lillian, Evalynn, and Theodore, and great-great-granddaughter, Aiyanna. She is also survived by her sister, Sandra Callahan; niece, Susan Schwartz; nephew, Todd Shackelford, and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.

Jan was preceded in death by her parents.

A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 AM, on Saturday, October 8, 2022, in Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1201 Avon St., La Crosse, Wis. Pastor David Leistekow and Pastor James Mumm will officiate, with burial to take place in French Island Cemetery. Family and friends may visit from 9:30 AM until the time of the service at Church on Saturday.

Online condolences may be made at www.blaschkeschneider.com. Memorial gifts can be written to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s.