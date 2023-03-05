LA CROSSE — Janice K. Drake, 87, of La Crosse, died Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Liberty Village Assisted Living in Tomah, Wis.

She was born April 1, 1935, in the town of Sylvan, Richland County, Wis., to Leslie and Eula (Norris) Kanable. Janice graduated from Viola High School. On June 5, 1954, she married Harlan Drake in the town of Sylvan. Janice loved being a housewife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She touched so many lives with her love and compassion for others.

Janice enjoyed watching sports; Brewers, Packers, Badgers, and Bucks. Late evenings she could be found on her tablet listening to music and looking at Facebook. She loved to "be in the know!" She often said, "It's a great life if you don't weaken!" To know her was to love her.

Janice is survived by two daughters: Peggy (Fred Hengst) and Susan Drake, both of La Crosse; one son, James (Laura) Drake of Coon Rapids, Minn.; two grandchildren, Erika (Joey) Weber of Lakeville, Minn., and Jordan (Tae) Drake of Coon Rapids, Minn.; six great-grandsons, Aidan, Ethan, Austin and Dylan Weber and Mason and Camden Drake; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and good friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; sister, Mavis Albrechtson; and brother, Duane "Buck" Kanable.

The family would like to thank the staff at Liberty Village for the excellent care Janice received there. Also, thank you to Tomah Touch and St. Croix Hospice.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 10, 2023, at Fredrickson Funeral Home, Woodruff Chapel, 4239 Mormon Coulee Road, La Crosse. Pastor Michael McCann will officiate. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the American Diabetes Association.

