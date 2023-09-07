EAU CLAIRE — Janice M. Bryn, 79, of Eau Claire died Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, at Care Partner’s under the care of St. Croix Hospice surrounded by her loving family.

Janice was born May 13, 1944, in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of Raymond and Mabel (Marten) Bunkelman.

On June 17, 1972, Janice married Leslie Bryn at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Altoona. Janice was a member of Central Lutheran Church.

Janice loved her family, was very social with everyone she met and loved dressing up. She loved her margaritas and was the greatest sister ever.

Janice is survived by one son, Mark (Carol) Anderson of Holcombe; one daughter, JoAnne Anderson of Eau Claire; one brother, Gary (Vicki) Bunkelman of Chippewa Falls; one sister, Diane (Bob) Stewart of Eau Claire; one sister-in-law, Sharon Bunkelman of Chippewa Falls; two grandchildren, Aaron and Arica (Colton); and one great-granddaughter, Kya.

Janice was preceded in death by her husband, Leslie; her parents; one brother, Dan Bunkelman; and one sister, Sharon Jensen.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at Central Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls. Inurnment will be in Prairie View Cemetery in the village of Lake Hallie.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at the church.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.