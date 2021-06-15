Janice Marie Frederick

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, June 17, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cashton. Father Michael Klos will officiate. Burial will follow in the Pine Hollow Catholic Cemetery, Rural Cashton. Family and friends are invited for visitation Wednesday, June 16, 2021, beginning at 4:00 p.m. with a rosary and concluding at 7:00 p.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Cashton. Visitation will also be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.