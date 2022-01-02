LA CROSSE — Janice P. Cavadini, 98, of La Crosse, formerly of St. Joseph Ridge, passed away at Mayo Clinic Health System-La Crosse Saturday, December 25, 2021, on Christmas Day. She was born in La Crosse on December 5, 1923, to George Peter Weber, Sr. and Lilly Jesse (Fuller) Weber.

On June 8, 1946, she married Aloysius L. “Jim” Cavadini in Hartford, WI. They were married for 73 years when Jim preceded her in death on July 6, 2019.

Janice was a nurse aide for 25 years at Villa St. Joseph. Janice and Rita Weber were sacristans at St. Joseph Catholic Church. She loved holiday celebrations and baked large assortments of Christmas cookies for relatives and friends. Janice had a large garden and orchard which supplied vegetables, pumpkins, and fruit for many raspberry and apple pies. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, and lively euchre card games. Janice was a member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, the St. Joseph Ridge Parish Council of Catholic Women, and the La Crosse County Homemakers.

She is survived by her children: Kathleen (L. John Sagen), Janine (Glenn O’Dell), Michael (Julie Shiftar), Patrick (Kathie Hanna), and Timothy (Sarah Pfaff); she is also survived by her loving grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Beverly La Point; two brothers, Jack F. Weber, Sr. and George P. Weber, Jr.; one granddaughter, Kristian Sagen; daughter-in-law, Ellen (Bonadurer) Cavadini.

There will be a private family burial at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in La Crosse. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to St. Joseph Catholic Church or a charity of your choice. An online guestbook and condolences can be found at www.schumacher-kish.com. She will be missed by family and friends.

“Thanks for the memories.”