Janice S. Brudos, passed away peacefully on June 23, 2023, at Riverside Transitional Care facility surrounded by family. Jan was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, friend, and mentor.

Jan was born in La Crosse on June 28, 1928, to Alex and Julia (Mathison) Thompson. She grew up in Arcadia, WI and graduated from Gale-Ettrick High School in 1946. In high school, she enjoyed choir, band and being a drum major. Jan married Leroy “Doc” Brudos on July 15, 1950, at Zion Lutheran Church in Galesville, WI.

Jan is survived by her husband, Jarvis Leroy “Doc” Brudos; sons: Jefferey (Kathleen) Brudos, Daniel (Elizabeth) Brudos, and Brent (Debbie) Brudos; daughters: Susan Renner, Kathleen (Karl) Wehrs, and Jamie Brudos; grandchildren: Michael (Julie), Steven (Nicole), Erik, Andrew(Kali), Kyle Brudos, Megan (Jim) Anibas, Keith Renner, Nicholas Bennett, and Cole Newell; bonus grandchildren: Michelle (Chris) Bennett and Emily Hemker; great-grandchildren: Thomas, Nathan, Frankie, Caleb, Danielle, Aiden, and Jaylee Brudos, Benjamin, Tyler, and Allison Anibas, and bonus grandchild, Gannon Bennett. Jan is also survived by sister-in-law, Lois Tolvstad, and several nieces and nephews.

Jan was preceded in death by her parents: Alex and Julia (Mathison) Thompson; in-laws: Edgar and Anges Brudos; sisters: Thelma Sjolander, Alvina Glubka, and Eunice Kissel; son-in-law, Ronald Renner; brothers-in-law: Willard Sjolander, Lambert Glubka, Charles Kissel, Gary Tolvstad, Ralph Brudos and Clayton Morse; sister-in-law, Mary Brudos.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Hearten House, Riverside Transitional Care and Gunderson Lutheran for the excellent care given to Jan.

Memorials can be designated for Sugar Creek Bible Camp in Jan’s memory.

