Janis LaVon Johnson
ONALASKA—Janis LaVon Johnson of Onalaska, WI died December 13, 2022. She was born April 28, 1933 to Henry and Hazel (Waughtal) Deno in rural Black River Falls, WI. She was baptized at Shamrock Union Church. Janis attended Pine Hill Elementary School and graduated from Black River Falls High School in 1951. She then attended the State Teachers College in La Crosse, WI graduating their two-year program with her degree/certificate in elementary education and special needs. After teaching in a rural Mount Horeb school for two years, she returned to school to get her Bachelor’s degree. Janis spent her teaching career in the La Crosse public schools working with her dear special needs people until her retirement in 1990. She was an active member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Onalaska, WI. She truly served her Lord in many beautiful ways throughout her life like with the Jesus Cares program she proudly helped start 31 years ago, various Bible studies/church activities and especially with her family. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma Theta Chapter, Fauver Hall Study Club and Retired Educators. Janis loved to work with her flowers in her beautiful garden and yard, journal, travel to new places, enjoy plays at the theater, be creative with ceramics and loved relaxing with her counted cross stitch. She also had a true love for reading books and magazines. Most importantly though, without doubt she loved spending any and all time she could with her family and friends. Her servants heart and life lived with such grace, eloquence and feistiness will never be forgotten.
On October 25, 1957 she married Duane A. Johnson of La Crosse, WI at Shamrock Union Church in rural Black River Falls, WI. They were married for 59 years.
Janis is survived by her children: Scott (Stephanie) Johnson, Kristi (Greg) Sunday; her beloved grandchildren: Jessica (Kohl) Adamson, Matthew (Kayla) Sunday and Michelle Johnson and her half-brother, Peter Peterson; four great-grandchildren: Eliza, Liam Brecken and Colby; a brother-in-law, Theodore (Pat) Johnson; two sisters-in-law: Dawn (La Vern) Johnson and Jeanne (Paul) Richling; and many nieces and nephews. Janis was preceded in death by her husband, Duane Johnson; parents: Henry and Hazel Deno; two brothers: Albert (Dorothy) Deno and Richard (Irene) Deno; and one sister, Grace Schult Russell.
A Christian funeral service will be held on Monday, December 19, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s in Onalaska, WI. Pastor Shane Krause will officiate. Friends and family may call at the church on Monday from 11:30 a.m. until time of service. Please join the family for a special luncheon to follow the service. A private burial will be held in the Shamrock Union Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred for the Coulee Region Jesus Cares Program.
A special thank you to her daughter, Kristi, for providing her home care and the St. Croix hospice team.
