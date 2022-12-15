ONALASKA—Janis LaVon Johnson of Onalaska, WI died December 13, 2022. She was born April 28, 1933 to Henry and Hazel (Waughtal) Deno in rural Black River Falls, WI. She was baptized at Shamrock Union Church. Janis attended Pine Hill Elementary School and graduated from Black River Falls High School in 1951. She then attended the State Teachers College in La Crosse, WI graduating their two-year program with her degree/certificate in elementary education and special needs. After teaching in a rural Mount Horeb school for two years, she returned to school to get her Bachelor’s degree. Janis spent her teaching career in the La Crosse public schools working with her dear special needs people until her retirement in 1990. She was an active member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Onalaska, WI. She truly served her Lord in many beautiful ways throughout her life like with the Jesus Cares program she proudly helped start 31 years ago, various Bible studies/church activities and especially with her family. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma Theta Chapter, Fauver Hall Study Club and Retired Educators. Janis loved to work with her flowers in her beautiful garden and yard, journal, travel to new places, enjoy plays at the theater, be creative with ceramics and loved relaxing with her counted cross stitch. She also had a true love for reading books and magazines. Most importantly though, without doubt she loved spending any and all time she could with her family and friends. Her servants heart and life lived with such grace, eloquence and feistiness will never be forgotten.