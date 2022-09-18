Janis Mae Deml

Janis was born in La Crosse on May 25, 1930, to Edwin and Christine (Hess) Erickson. She attended La Crosse schools and graduated from La Crosse Central High School. On February 14, 1948, she married Richard “Dick” Deml at Holy Trinity parish in La Crosse. Janis worked as a designer for several floral shops including La Crosse Floral.

She is survived by her husband, Dick; three sons: Richard (Diane) Deml, Jr. of La Crosse, Joseph (Jane) Deml of Holmen, and Tom (Deb) Deml of Holmen; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Richard (Leah) Deml, III and their children, Kara, Kylie and Jessica, Nicole O’Gara and her children, Kalyne and Kellen, Michael (Danielle) Deml and their children, Gabrielle and Lucas, Andrea (Tim) Windsand and their children, Wyatt and Maggie, Brett (Jacea) Deml and their children, Clara and Nathan, Kenneth Deml (fiance, Mai Her) and their child, Kobe, and Janna Deml and her children, Landon, Jimi and Greyson; and many nieces, nephews and other extended family. Janis was preceded in death by her parents and three sisters and their husbands, Jeanette (Ed) Graw, Harriet (Ralph) Dawson, and Delores (Marsh) Wilson.