Jannette E. (Frost) Miller

TOMAH—Jannette Elizabeth (Frost) Miller, 99 of rural Tomah, WI passed away peacefully meeting her Lord and Savior on July 14th, 2022, at the Wisconsin Dells Health Services.

Jannette was born on April 25, 1923, in Gotham, Wisconsin in Richland County, the daughter of Louis E. and Mildred (Richmond) Frost. Soon afterward, the Frost family moved to Purdy Valley in rural Tomah. She attended 1st through 8th grade, graduating in 1937 from the Purdy Valley Country School and Graduated from the Tomah High School in 1941.

She moved to Madison and was employed as a Nanny.

Jannette later moved to Victorville Army Air Field, CA and was a civilian Rigger (packing parachutes) for WWII, receiving awards for her saving lives of those needing to abandon an aircraft.

Returning to Wisconsin, she managed military movie theaters at Camp McCoy. She was transferred to Virginia to manage the concessions for the Army & Air Force. The theaters were in need of Jannette’s talents to maintain financially. Jannette incorporated her leadership skills to serve as a civilian in that capacity and the theaters soon gained a profit.

Jannette married William J. Miller on September 11, 1954 in Williamsburg, VA.

Returning to Wisconsin in the late 50’s, Jannette worked for cranberry growers at Warren’s.

Great managers make great school bus drivers. She drove in the Tomah district for over 26 years on traditional routes, special needs and many school sponsored events. She also obtained her chauffeur’s license to drive for the Handi-shop in Tomah.

She was a seamstress and quilter, designing and creating for many grandchildren including great and great-great-grandchildren.

Everyone loved her cakes, cookies, and pies as she was an amazing baker. She grew large gardens, preserving and preparing delicious meals enjoyed by many. Bill and Jannette maintained a blackberry farm and the fruit desserts were a favorite of friends and family.

She loved children and animals volunteering and earning awards as a Monroe County 4-H leader, Boy Scout troop, “behind the scenes assistant” as Bill was the scoutmaster. Also, a Cub Scout Co-Den Mother. Jannette served her community in many ways including, a Cancer and Easter Seal leader in fundraising.

She served as a “taxi mom” for years to Child Evangelism Good News Clubs; Vacation Bible Schools; Ralph and Connie’s tent camp (AMF Activities) near Alma Center, WI and many church related events. She enjoyed serving her Lord and wanted all to hear how each one could know Jesus as their Savior by receiving Him, believing that Jesus died, shed His precious blood for all the things one did wrong and how Jesus paid the price for all! The best news is He arose three days afterwards and He is waiting for each one to go to Him by faith.

Jannette loved genealogy and completed many handwritten albums reflecting years of research and photography! The family below includes photos and information in the albums she created.

Survivors include her children: Pamela (Timothy) Schram of Tomah, WI; Donald (Bill) W. (Kim) Miller of Tomah; Michael (Collette) Miller of Warrens, WI; Daniel (Lynn) Miller of Kendall, WI and Bruce (Jeannine) Miller of Tomah.

Jannette’s grandchildren: Tracy (Courtney) Schram of Ashland, NE; Timothy Tyler (Tamara) Schram of Akron, IA; Matthew (Bobby) Miller of Tomah; Tammy Miller (Friend, David) of Sparta, WI; Mandie Ontko (Friend, John) of Black River Falls, WI; Michael (Amy) Miller of Duluth, MN; Shannon (Brendan) Martinez of Middleton, ID; Jessica (Brent) Wagner of Tomah; Nicole Miller (Friend, Anthony) of Stevens Point, WI and Jenna Miller of Grand Marsh, WI; Bradley (Sonia) Miller of Wyeville; Jacob (Cynthia) Miller of Tomah; Cole (Kallie) Dinger of Necedah, WI, Megan (Chris) Drinkwine of Tomah, WI and Thomas (Katie) Miller of Tomah.

Jannette’s Great grandchildren: Macey and Sydney Schram; Caden; Mackenzie; Teygan and Tynnlie Schram; Paige; Jordon (Jaymie) Miller; Katlyn and Hunter Miller (Friend, Haley); Matthew (Sierra) McLinn and Angel McLinn (Friend, Tristen); Jayme (fiancé, Dillon) Ontko; Kayla; Eric Ontko (Friend, Jordon May) and Devon Ontko. Aden and Adalynn Martinez; Lincoln Miller; Lucy and Sawyer Wagner: Avery and Carly Dinger; Erin and Easton Drinkwine; Mason Miller and Riley Barr.

Jannette’s great, great grandchildren: Ayden, Lynn and Sophia Miller; Charlotte Crouch and Sadira McLinn.

Surviving Brothers and Sisters in law: Fredrick (Erna) of Keizer, OR and Mary (Larry) Downing of Milton, MO and Wallie Miller of Keokuk, IA. Numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Greeting her at the gates of heaven are: Jannette’s husband of 62 years, William (Bill) J. Miller. Her parents: Louis E. and Mildred Frost; father and mother-in-law, William E. and Nora Miller; infant son and daughter, Mark and Judith. Two brothers: LeRoy Frost and Jay Frost. Brothers-in-law: Henry Earl Miller; Eugene Miller; Richard Miller; Robert Miller; Hubert Jones; Jack Harris, Sr.; James and Charles. sisters-in-law: Edyth Jones, Frances Harris, Lavina Miller, Goldie Miller, Monika Miller, Bonnie Miller, Darlene Frost and Sheila Miller.

A heartfelt thank you with deep appreciation to the following: Lisa Shutter; Makayla Marten Steidl; Virginia Frey and all of Jannette’s caregivers. Also, the Wisconsin Dells Health Care Services and Agrace Hospice, Madison, WI.

Jannette will be missed greatly and remembered fondly for her faithfulness in serving others, sense of humor and her hours of research as a genealogist.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to:

AMF Activities (Christian Camping program) W11209 Avon Rd Alma Center, WI 54611 or Grace Bible Church, Warrens, WI 54666

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 20, 2022, 11:00 A.M. at Grace Bible Church, Warrens. Pastor Dennis Frost will officiate. Burial will be in Warren Mills Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Saturday at the church from 9:30 A.M. until the time of the service.

