Jannette Elizabeth (Frost) Miller

TOMAH—Jannette Elizabeth (Frost) Miller, 99 of rural Tomah, WI passed away peacefully meeting her Lord and Savior on July 14th, 2022, at the Wisconsin Dells Health Services.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 20, 2022, 11:00 AM at Grace Bible Church, Warrens. Pastor Dennis Frost will officiate. Burial will be in Warren Mills Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Saturday at the church from 9:30 AM until the time of the service.

Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to: AMF Activities (Christian Camping program) W11209 Avon Rd Alma Center. WI 54611 or Grace Bible Church, Warrens, WI 54666

