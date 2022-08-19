TOMAH—Jannette Elizabeth (Frost) Miller, 99 of rural Tomah, WI passed away peacefully meeting her Lord and Savior on July 14th, 2022, at the Wisconsin Dells Health Services.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 20, 2022, 11:00 AM at Grace Bible Church, Warrens. Pastor Dennis Frost will officiate. Burial will be in Warren Mills Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Saturday at the church from 9:30 AM until the time of the service.