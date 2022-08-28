LA CROSSE — Jason Cooper, 42, of La Crosse passed away peacefully August 23, 2022, after a prolonged illness. He was a loving son, father, brother and fiancé. He is survived by his fiance, Ginger Dent; daughter, Leela Cooper; brothers: Justin, Jon, Tim Thrall and Zac and Ben Cooper; sisters: Randidawn Perry and April Cooper; his mom, Kim Bagley and dads: Randy Thrall and Robert Cooper. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews and an abundance of friends. A celebration of his life will be held at 5:00 p.m. Sunday, September 4, 2022, at the Gathering Place, 133 Mason Street, Onalaska. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Chaplain Jeff Thomson will officiate. Forever in our hearts he will be. Memorials may be directed to his daughter, Leela, in c/o Kim Bagley. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family in their time of loss.