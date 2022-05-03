 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jason Schaller

Jason Schaller

LA CROSSE — Jason Schaller, 42, of La Crosse passed away on Sunday, May 1, 2022, at the Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.

A gathering for family and friends will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, May 13, 2022, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse.

Committal services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 14, in the French Island Cemetery followed by a celebration of life for Jason at Features Sports Bar & Grill in West Salem beginning at 11 a.m. until the races start.

A complete obituary and online guestbook will be available at www.schumacher-kish.com.

