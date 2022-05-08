LA CROSSE, Wis. — Jason Schaller, 42, of La Crosse, passed away on Sunday May 1, 2022, at Gundersen Health System of La Crosse after a courageous battle with ALS. Jason is survived by his parents, Terry and JoAnn Schaller; sister, Jessica (Neal) McGough; nephews: Wesley and Graeley McGough; and many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and friends.

Jason was a 1998 graduate of Logan High School, after high school he became a mechanic with most of his career at Dahl Automotive. Jason’s passion was racing at La Crosse Speedway. Always with a smile on his face, he would be working on another racers car often leaving his own car for last.

We want to thank Jason’s racing family and friends for all their support, memories, and laughter especially Kevin (Stasia) Burr and family, Randy (Jackie) Schaitel and family, and Lance (Sara) Berger.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, May 13, 2022, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse. Committal Services will be held on Saturday, May 14, at 10:00 a.m. in the French Island Cemetery followed by a Celebration of Life for Jason at Features Sports Bar & Grill in West Salem beginning at 11:00 a.m. until the races start.

We are requesting that everyone who attends wear Racing for Jason #24, Nascar, Packers, Brewers or Badgers all of Jason’s favorites. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.