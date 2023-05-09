Jay Slind passed away peacefully at home on May 4, 2023. Jay was born in Menomonie, WI on Feb. 11, 1955 to Douglas and JoAnn (Prim) Slind.

Jay grew up in Boyceville, WI. He graduated from Boyceville High School in 1973.

Jay joined the Air Force in 1973. He served his country for 3 years, including time spent stationed in Thailand.

After he left the Air Force, he earned his Associates Degree from Chippewa Valley Technical College. He then started his career working for Lennox Corp. in Dallas, TX. After six years living in Dallas, he returned to Wisconsin and eventually moved to La Crosse where he spent the rest of his career with Trane Corp.

Everyone who knew Jay will remember his love for the game of golf, as both a participant and a spectator. He’ll be remembered for his prized possession, his vintage Red Corvette. And how much he enjoyed traveling and spending time in his Skamp trailer.

Jay was preceded in death by his parents, his grandparents and his brother, Chuck.

He is survived his brother, Steve and wife Linda, and his sisters, Amy Latvala and Trisha Slind. He’s also survived by his nieces, nephews, golf buddies and friends.

A gathering to remember Jay will take place at Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home, 1501 West Ave. South, La Crosse, WI on Friday, May 12 from 3-5.

Burial will take place on May 21 at 1:00pm at Mound Cemetery in Downing with full military honors.

A remembrance reception will take place following the burial at Stout Craft Co. Kitchen & Tap House in Menomonie.

Memorials are preferred to the Veteran’s group or charity of your choice in Jay’s memory.

