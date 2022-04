Jay M. Janzen

SPARTA - Jay M. Janzen, 72, of Sparta, WI passed away in his home on March 28, 2022. A memorial service to celebrate Jay's life will be held at a later date.

The Torkelson Funeral Home of Sparta, WI, is assisting the family with arrangements.

You may read his full obituary and offer condolences by going to www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.