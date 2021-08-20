Jay R. Keller

Following his military career Jay worked in sales/manufacturing management and was an owner of the former Brother J’s Saloon. Jay had a devoted passion for his family and friends and would always find time for whoever needed him. Jay made friends easily and had a love for all people. He was largely known for the huge heart he possessed. Jay was especially fond of fishing, hunting, and all sports. He was known for the many sports stats he could recite and was a loyal fan of the Wisconsin Badgers and Green Bay Packers.