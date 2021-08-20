Jay R. Keller
WAUSAU—Jay R. Keller, 56, of Wausau, WI, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 8, 2021 at the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital of Madison.
Born Jay Ross Keller to the late William and Ruby (Hughes) Keller on October 22, 1964 in Beloit, WI. Jay was a 1982 graduate of Orfordville Parkview High School and spent 12 years in the United States Air Force.
Following his military career Jay worked in sales/manufacturing management and was an owner of the former Brother J’s Saloon. Jay had a devoted passion for his family and friends and would always find time for whoever needed him. Jay made friends easily and had a love for all people. He was largely known for the huge heart he possessed. Jay was especially fond of fishing, hunting, and all sports. He was known for the many sports stats he could recite and was a loyal fan of the Wisconsin Badgers and Green Bay Packers.
Jay is survived by one daughter, Jasmine Keller and five brothers: James (Vicky) Keller, Jess Keller (Peggy Novak), Jeffrey (Jackie) Keller, Joseph (Chris) Keller, Jarred Keller (Jackie Sieber) and two step-sisters: Nancy (David) Rudnitzki, Laurie (John) Hemker and one step-brother, Gary (Sue) Janes. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Jay was preceded in death by both parents, William and Ruby Keller and his step-mother, Hazel Keller.
Private services for the family will be held at a later date. Donations on behalf of Jay R. Keller can be sent via mail to Wounded Warriors United of Wisconsin, W14743 1st Avenue, Gleason, WI 54435.