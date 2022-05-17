 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jaynie A. Sheffer

HOKAH, MN—Jaynie A. Sheffer, 62 of Hokah, MN passed away on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Hokah. Fr. Tom Jennings will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Convent Cemetery, Hokah, MN. Visitation will be held at the church on Wednesday from 5:00 PM -7:00 PM and again on Thursday from 9:00 AM until the time of Mass. For a complete obituary and to give online condolences please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How you can be scammed from your couch

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News