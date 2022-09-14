COTTAGE GROVE — Jean A. Johnson, age 73, of Cottage Grove, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on Sept. 12, 2022, surrounded by her loving family after a heartbreaking cognitive and physical decline from dementia.

Jean was born Nov. 22, 1948, in Rochester to Bill and Ginny Kremer. She graduated from Chatfield High School in Chatfield in 1966 and while in high school fell in love with a teenage boy named Bruce Johnson from Harmony. Bruce and Jean were married on July 12, 1969, on a hot summer day in Chatfield. She graduated from Winona State University as a registered nurse and began her career of caring for people. She was known as an amazing nurse. She worked at Winona Hospital as a labor and delivery nurse, Lewiston Clinic in family practice, Winona Clinic in pediatrics and ended her career in 2013 at the Early Childhood Learning Center in Apple Valley, Minnesota, as a special education school nurse. Jean had three daughters who were her true pride and joy, as were her grandkids. She dedicated her life to serving others, especially her family. She treasured them, profoundly loved them and truly embraced every moment with them. She was intensely passionate about teaching her girls to be strong women. She also loved wine, boating on the St. Croix River, tailgating before Minnesota Gopher football games and shopping with her girls and grandkids.

Jean will be remembered for her sage words of encouragement, advice and wisdom, even if unsolicited! She was a selfless, fierce mama bear who would drop everything at a moment’s notice to help anyone in need. Jean suffered horribly from dementia, and while it robbed her of so many things, her quick, beautiful smile and feistiness remained. Shortly before her death, her family soaked up every last second and would get special moments of her gentle motherly touch, a “hi honey,” a wink, a kind word or a giggle. She was a fighter and truly cared for everyone until her last breath. Jean is proceeded in death by her parents, William and Virginia Kremer.

She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Bruce; her three girls and their families: Erin Johnson (Elle, Sayde, great-grandchild Blakely) of La Crescent, Minnesota; Shannon and Jason Gonnion (Max, Macy, Anabel) of Stillwater, Minnesota; and Sarah and Peter Hager (Zach, Jack, Wesley, Ava, great-grandchild Cassius) of Woodbury, Minnesota; her three sisters: Lynn (Bob) Hutton of Cushing, Minnesota; Kathy (Mark) Simpson of Harmony; and Kari Kremer of Spring Valley, Minnesota; many nieces and their families; and special friends who shared so many fun, wonderful memories over the years. We are beyond thankful that her pain and suffering are gone and she has been restored to the vibrant woman we all knew. Jean will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.

Please celebrate her life by raising a glass of Chardonnay and toasting the good years — she would want that. The memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 115 4th St. N., Stillwater, Minnesota, with visitation one hour prior.

Arrangements by O’Halloran & Murphy Woodbury, 651-702-0301.