Jean Abbott

Jean C. Abbott, age 79, of Sparta, Wisconsin, passed away Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Patriot Place in Berlin, Wisconsin. She was born September 25, 1941, to Ralph and Elizabeth (Rischette) Otto. Jean graduated from Tomah High School, where she would later teach after graduating from UW LaCrosse.

Jean was united in marriage to Steven Abbott on July 10, 1971, at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Tomah, Wisconsin. In early 1978 they adopted their son, Barry. At that time she retired from teaching. After Barry’s tumultuous grade school years, Jean worked at First Insurance and then at Monroe County Publishers, retiring a second time around in order to become a caregiver, first to her aging father, then Steve’s father, and eventually Steve himself. Between the generations of caregiving, she was instrumental in Judge Abbott’s election campaign.

Jean held many interests and participated in many activities over the years. For quite a few years she was a fixture at the Bingo games around the Sparta area. Shopping was always an enjoyable pastime, in later years she would use any excuse to spoil her grandchildren. She was a crafty individual and enjoyed making floral arrangements and other craft projects. The Abbotts were active at St John’s Episcopal Church in Sparta. She held an active social life in Sparta until health issues required her to move to Berlin to be closer to her son.