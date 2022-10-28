NEW RICHMOND — Jean Alice Krumm, age 82, of New Richmond died on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at the Orchard View Terrace in New Richmond. Jean was born on March 27, 1940, in Menomonie, Wisconsin, to Clinton and Harriet (Millar) Clark.

She was married to Neal Krumm on April 22, 1961, at First Lutheran Church in New Richmond. Neal and Jean owned a dairy farm east of New Richmond where Neal farmed.

Jean worked at the New Richmond Clinic for over 30 years. She was an active member of First Lutheran Church for 60 years and was also a member of the Willow River Piece Makers Quilt Guild with her sister Nancy.

Jean was a friend to everyone who met her. She greeted everyone with that smile that would light up the room. She is preceded in death by her husband, Neal Krumm; parents, Clinton and Harriet Clark; brother, David Clark; sister, Marilyn Bents; great-grandson, Alexander Lauck; and in-laws, Helmuth and Hazel (Norlander) Krumm. Jean is survived by three children: Mike (Cheryl) Krumm, Renee Stiteler (Mike Whaley), and Duane (Jami) Krumm; six grandchildren: Matthew Krumm, Taylor (Landon) Cooke, Peyton Krumm, Avery Neale Krumm, Jessica Lauck and Janel Habisch; 10 great-grandchildren; sisters: Nancy (Richard) Maki and Karen Smith; brother, James (Ann) Clark; and dozens of nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at First Lutheran Church, 218 County Road K, New Richmond, and streamed live through the link at https://bakken-young.com/jean-krumm-10-25-2022/.

Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services, 728 S. Knowles Ave., New Richmond, and from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday at the church.

Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.