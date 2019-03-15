Friday, March 1, 2019, was a bittersweet day as Jean D. Peterson, who loved bittersweet flowers, left her earthly home and was welcomed into her heavenly home by her Savior, Jesus Christ.
The second of seven children, Jean was born in Chaseburg, March 13, 1925, to Leonard and Edna (Van Dyke) Thompson. Her father died when she was 11 years old, forcing her to grow up quickly, helping care for her five younger siblings. At the start of World War II in 1941, she married Thorwald D. Peterson and together they were blessed with 71 years of marriage. Shortly after their wedding, Thorwald was drafted into military service in the U.S. Army, to eventually be wounded on the battlefield. Later in their marriage, Thorwald wrote in his memoir, “It’s important to remember that Jean was a war veteran’s wife, who survived the battle of unknowns on the home front, living through anxious times receiving official but vague telegrams, not knowing if her husband was alive.”
Thorwald and Jean farmed together for over 50 years. Mother was devoted and loving to her husband and six children. Raising five boys and finally a daughter, as the youngest, was not always easy. But Jean had spunk, drive and worked hard to provide a warm comfortable home. She was an accomplished cook, adept at making homemade bread, cinnamon rolls and many delicious pies. We all looked forward to the festive holiday occasions she prepared. Mother was also talented in artistic endeavors such as gardening, sewing, quilting and making braided rugs. The fruit of her labor was serving her family and community, especially Bad Axe Lutheran Church, where she was an active member participating in Ladies Aid, Circles, Bible studies, teaching Sunday school and singing in the choir.
Jean is survived by five sons and one daughter, David (Sonia) of Viroqua, Michael (Monica) of Middleton, Wis., Allan (Deborah) of Oskaloosa, Iowa, Keith (Karen) of Castle Rock, Colo., Mark (Rhonna) of Webster, Minn., and Beth (Jonathan) Petersen of Grand Rapids, Mich. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Jerrine Kellicut of La Crosse and Bernice Campbell of Sauk City; and brother-in-law, Edward (Bonnie) Peterson of Stoddard.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Janice Skrede and Joyce Bolt; and two brothers, Dwaine Thompson and Donald Thompson.
Our mother was the matriarch of the family and lived her Christian values and had an impact on her children and others who knew her. In the end, our lives are shaped as much by those who leave us as by those who stay. We will love and miss her forever.
A funeral service for Jean was held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 6, at the Bad Axe Lutheran Church, S5755B Cty. Rd N. Pastor Donald Grevin will officiate, with burial in Bad Axe Cemetery following the service. Friends called on the family during a visitation from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, at the Vosseteig Funeral Home in Viroqua and at the church for one hour prior to the service Wednesday morning.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials should be directed to Bad Axe Lutheran Church in Jean’s name.
Online condolences may be offered at www.vossfh.com. The Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home, 123 W. Decker St. (Hwy. 56W) in Viroqua is serving the family, 608-637-2100.