HOLMEN—Jean Elaine (Sacia) Butcher, 63, died Sunday, December 11, 2022 at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. Her memorial service will be held on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Her full obituary will be online at couleecremation.com.