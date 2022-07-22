Jean Elizabeth (Meek) Weigel passed away peacefully the morning of July 19, 2022, in her home surrounded by her loving family. Jean was born on September 29, 1925 in Bonetrail, ND, to Samuel and Katherine (Hill) Meek.

The family lived in North Dakota and Ohio before moving to Wisconsin. Jean graduated from Holmen High School in 1943. She married Bernard Weigel on June 8, 1946, at Holy Trinity Church, La Crosse, WI.

Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard; son, David; her parents; three sisters and one brother.

She is survived by 10 children: Elizabeth Dwyer of New Orleans, LA, JoAnn Froegel of La Crosse, Dori Weigel of Madison, WI, Nancy (Ron) Engebretson, of Victoria, TX, Peter Weigel of Minneapolis, MN, Ann Weigel, of New Orleans, LA, Priscilla (Andrew) Watson, of Robbinsdale, MN, Tony Weigel of St. Cloud, MN, Kathy (Greg) Jirsa, of La Crosse, Benjamin Weigel of San Jose, CA, and Daniel Weigel of Madison, WI; 19 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and dozens of Weigel “wannabes”. She did say many times that “she loved us all the same”.

Bernard and Jean were charter members of the old La Crosse Country Club and Forest Hills Golf Club for over 55 years. Jean golfed until in her mid 90’s. Bernard always said she was “the best seamstress in town” and there are many women in La Crosse who will attest to that.

The family wishes to thank all of the wonderful caring and compassionate nurses and aides from Gundersen Hospice who made it possible for mom to stay at home. We will be eternally grateful for their help and respect for mom and our family.

Her final wish was “No weeping or wailing or gnashing of teeth, only good stories and lots of laughter”.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, July 25, 2022, in Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 130 Losey Blvd. South, La Crosse. Rev. Billy Dodge will officiate with burial to take place in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Family and friends may visit from 10:00 AM until the time of Mass at Church on Monday.

In lieu of flowers, family asks that donations be made to Gundersen Hospice.

The family requests that masks be worn due to Covid upsurge.

