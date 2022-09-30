 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jean Ellen (Gilkes) Lange

Jean Ellen (Gilkes) Lange

Jean Ellen (Gilkes) Lange, 52, of Hillsboro passed away at UW-Hospitals in Madison on Sept. 28, 2022, after a brief battle with cancer.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cashton. Rev. Michael Klos will officiate with burial in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery. A visitation will be held at the church from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday with a wake service at 4 p.m. The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.

The family would like to thank Gundersen Health System and UW-Hospitals for their care and compassion during Jean’s difficult journey. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be given to Hillsboro EMS. A precious giving heart is at rest; a helping hand is now still. Rest in peace, Jean. Give a big hug to everyone on your journey home.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Coffee may lower your risk of heart problems, a new study found

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News