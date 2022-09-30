Jean Ellen (Gilkes) Lange, 52, of Hillsboro passed away at UW-Hospitals in Madison on Sept. 28, 2022, after a brief battle with cancer.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cashton. Rev. Michael Klos will officiate with burial in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. A visitation will be held at the church from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday with a wake service at 4 p.m.

The family would like to thank Gundersen Health System and UW-Hospitals for their care and compassion during Jean’s difficult journey. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be given to Hillsboro EMS. A precious giving heart is at rest; a helping hand is now still. Rest in peace, Jean. Give a big hug to everyone on your journey home.