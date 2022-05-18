HALLIE — Jean Isabelle Peck, 95, Town of Hallie, died Saturday, May 14, 2022, surrounded by family at the Chippewa Manor Residential Living Apartments while under the care of St. Joseph’s Hospice.

Jean was born May 13, 1927, on the Woodruff farm in the Town of Eagle Point to Isabelle (Henneman) and Truman B. Woodruff. Jean loved working outdoors; she was her father’s teamster, driving the horses. She received statewide recognition for her 4-H activities including food preservation. She graduated from Chippewa Falls Senior High in 1945. She then worked in the office of Chippewa Woolen Mills.

Jean met Leonard A. Peck through Chippewa County 4-H Junior Leaders. They were married on June 18, 1949, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Chippewa Falls. Together they established Peck Valley Dairy Farm in the Town of Hallie. On the farm, Jean hosted many groups of local school children, college students, international visitors and guests, including Jimmy Carter and Al Gore.

Jean’s priorities in life were family, church and community. She was an active member of Trinity United Methodist church, serving on various boards and in the UM Women’s group. She taught the 3-year-old Sunday school children at Trinity and could often be found in the church kitchen planning, cooking and cleaning up afterward. She was active in the Pleasant Hour Homemakers Club; she was a general leader of the Hallie 4-H Club and could always be found in the dairy show barn during the Northern Wisconsin State Fair. She and Leonard were members of the Wisconsin Master Farmers since 1969. Jean was devoted to animals and found great joy in feeding the birds.

Jean is survived by her daughters: Margaret Peck of North Carolina, and Jolene (Ronald) Berg of Chippewa Falls; son George (Mary) Peck of Hallie; daughter-in-law, Kathi Peck of Hallie, two sisters: Dorothy McLernon of Lake Geneva and Flora (Wayne) Danielson of Cadott; brother Donald (Clarice) Woodruff of Eagle Point; sisters-in-law: Barbara Woodruff of Bloomer, Shirley Woodruff of Eagle Point, and Joyce (Peck) Soholt of Spooner; nine grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, good friends and neighbors.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leonard; son Harold; brothers: William “Bill” and Truman “Dell” Woodruff; brother-in-law Richard McLernon; granddaughter Melissa Nelson; and great-granddaughter Layla Ann Bond.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Trinity United Methodist Church with Rev. Eddie Crise and Rev. Mark Schwinn officiating. Interment will follow at Prairie View Cemetery, Village of Lake Hallie.

Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.

For those unable to attend, the service will be live-streamed, and a recording will be available to view at https:/www.pedersonvolker.com/obituary/Jean-Peck

In lieu of flowers, memorials could be directed to Trinity United Methodist Church or Irvine Park Flag Hill.

