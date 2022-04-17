Jean Kathryn (Galstad) Elstad

A funeral Mass will be held Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 515 North Main Street, Holmen, Wis., with The Monsignor Steven J. Kachel officiating. Family and friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. to the time of Mass. Burial will follow the Mass at Toledo Cemetery, 3000 N. Pine Creek Rd., La Crescent, Minn.