 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jean Kathryn (Galstad) Elstad

HOLMEN — Jean Kathryn ‘Galstad’ Elstad, 101, passed away peacefully Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Bluffview Memory Care Center, Holmen, Wis.

A funeral Mass will be held Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 515 North Main Street, Holmen, Wis., with The Monsignor Steven J. Kachel officiating. Family and friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. to the time of Mass. Burial will follow the Mass at Toledo Cemetery, 3000 N. Pine Creek Rd., La Crescent, Minn.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Dementia Society of America.

A complete obituary can be found at www.blaschkeschneider.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Five ways engaging with a community can help tackle stress

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News