LACROSSE—Jean L. Hiser, 93 of La Crosse passed away Friday, March 5, 2021 at Hillview Health Care Center. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, June 27th at 4:00 p.m. at the La Crosse Masonic Center, 118 8th Street S, La Crosse. Pastor John Parkyn will officiate. A visitation will be held at the Masonic Center on Sunday from 3:00 p.m. until time of services. Online condolences may be given to the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com