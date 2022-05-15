MIDDLETON — Jean L. Scheid, age 84, passed away on Sunday, April 24, 2022, after a long illness.

She was born on March 22, 1938, in Janesville, Wisconsin, the daughter of Golden and Mabel (Trimble) Vick.

Jean graduated from Janesville High School in 1956 and attended the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, where she received a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education in 1960.

Jean married Kenneth Scheid on June 25, 1960, in Janesville, and they celebrated 60 years of marriage together. Initially, Jean and Ken lived in Baltimore, Maryland, but later moved to La Crosse, Wisconsin, where Ken worked at the Trane Company as a mechanical engineer for over 25 years. In the mid-1980s, Jean and Ken moved to St. Louis, Missouri, where Ken continued his professional career with Emerson Electric and SEI. Upon retirement, Jean and Ken moved to Middleton, Wisconsin, to be closer to family and friends. They soon became football and basketball season ticket holders for their beloved Wisconsin Badgers.

Jean had a lifelong interest in art history and visited art museums throughout the country and Europe. In addition, Jean and Ken traveled extensively together during their lifetimes and visited such places as Alaska, the Panama Canal and Russia. Jean was a member of Sigma Sigma Sigma sorority and for many years was an active member of Attic Angels and the American Association of University Women.

Jean is survived by her two sons: Todd and Steven, and a daughter, Cynthia.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

Cremation services will be performed by Informed Choice Funeral and Cremation Alternatives of Madison.