SEELEY—Jean M. Christiansen, age 81, of Seeley WI, passed away Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at her home in Seeley. She was born in Chippewa Falls, WI on August 26, 1941, to Harry and Mabel (Erickson) Mittlesdorf.

Jean grew up on a farm in Colfax, WI. In 1958 she moved to Hayward and married Ervin Christiansen on June 4, 1960. They had 4 children.

She was survived by 3 children, Julie May (Peter), Brian Christiansen (Josie), and Joy Hayden (Bruce); 4 grandchildren, Michael and Philip Christiansen, Tessa and Leah Hayden; 2 step grandsons, Shawn and Shane Oemig; a sister, Irene Cook of Bloomer; one brother-in-law Barry Gobler of Hayward; one sister-in-law Carol Mittlesdorf of Hayward.

In addition to her parents, Jean is preceded in death by an infant daughter, Lori Ann; Husband, Ervin Christiansen; 3 sisters, Marian Whight, Sally Prill, Harriet Gobler; 3 brothers, Emery, David and Larry Mittlesdorf.

There will be a private burial at Riverside Cemetery in Seeley for the family. A Celebration of Life will be held from noon -4PM on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Lenroot Town Hall.

